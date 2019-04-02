$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEX Inc (WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.97. WEX posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.27.

NYSE:WEX opened at $196.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. WEX has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $203.49.

In other WEX news, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $31,070.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $229,713. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in WEX by 7.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WEX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,912,000 after purchasing an additional 236,285 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of WEX by 288.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

