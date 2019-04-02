$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 68,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,115. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Welltower has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

