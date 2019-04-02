0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00007530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Koinex, Vebitcoin and Coinone. 0x has a market capitalization of $208.67 million and approximately $34.12 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00408099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.01564079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00232132 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003151 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,564,582 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bithumb, Hotbit, ABCC, Upbit, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, DDEX, Coinone, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bitbns, BitMart, Independent Reserve, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, Gate.io, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, DigiFinex, Bittrex, FCoin, Iquant, Mercatox, Huobi, Binance, BitBay, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Koinex, Crex24, AirSwap, Liqui, Radar Relay and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

