-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.82). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11).

NTGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 4,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,996. Neon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

