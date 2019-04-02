$0.64 EPS Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,489. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $168,353.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

