$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Bankwell Financial Group reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

BWFG opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Seidman Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 572,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 379,124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Clover Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 70,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.