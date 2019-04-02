$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Bankwell Financial Group reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

BWFG opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Seidman Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 572,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 379,124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Clover Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 70,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.