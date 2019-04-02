$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 92,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,383. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $8,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,227.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,388.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,378,947. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 315,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

