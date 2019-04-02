$0.42 EPS Expected for TriMas Corp (TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. TriMas had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $211.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

TriMas stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 197,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,147. TriMas has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,427,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TriMas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

