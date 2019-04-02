$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 171.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.