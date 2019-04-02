$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 171.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

