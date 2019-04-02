$0.10 EPS Expected for IntriCon Co. (IIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. IntriCon also posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). IntriCon had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million.

IIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,510.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $115,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. IntriCon has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

