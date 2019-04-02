$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TILE stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $923.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Interface has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $26.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Interface by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Interface by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Interface by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

