Zymeworks (ZYME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of ZYME opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

