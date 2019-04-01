Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 375 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 375 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Bank of America set a CHF 357 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 307 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 359 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 326.87.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

