Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) shares dropped 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.25 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 52.25 ($0.68). Approximately 557,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 384,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Zoo Digital Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37.

In related news, insider Roger Jeynes sold 15,267 shares of Zoo Digital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £9,923.55 ($12,966.88). Also, insider Stuart Green acquired 1,785 shares of Zoo Digital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £910.35 ($1,189.53).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zoo Digital Group (ZOO) Stock Price Down 12.9%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/zoo-digital-group-zoo-stock-price-down-12-9.html.

Zoo Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoo Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoo Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.