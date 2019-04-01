Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,828 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

