Zogenix (ZGNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.18. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 90,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,064,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,798.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,096 shares of company stock worth $9,754,936 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,184,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,553,000 after buying an additional 2,897,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,460,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

