Zacks: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) Given $28.10 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Takeda Pharmaceutical an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

