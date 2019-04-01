Zacks: Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Given $6.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Soligenix an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Soligenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 339,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.92 on Monday. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a negative return on equity of 162.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

