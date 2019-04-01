Zacks: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Given $23.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Raphael D’amico bought 3,200 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 710,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

PHX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,377. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $265.71 million, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.40. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

