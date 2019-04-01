Zacks: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $41.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $352,820. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 728.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

