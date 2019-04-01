Zacks: Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.58. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kingstone Companies news, insider Barry Goldstein sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $105,097.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 672,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,232.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 68,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 398.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

