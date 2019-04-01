Zacks Investment Research Lowers IHS Markit (INFO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHS Markit reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2019 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The company is benefiting from well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. IHS Markit’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Its business model ensures strong recurring revenue generation capacity, cash generation capacity and low capital requirement. Moreover, acquisitions are helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, acquisition related costs might escalate further as the company plans to make significant investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company’s business experiences event driven seasonality. A high debt-laden balance sheet also remains a concern.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.46.

NASDAQ:INFO opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $648,345.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,233.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $818,473.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 71,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

