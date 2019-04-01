Zacks Investment Research Lowers DTE Energy (DTE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DTE Energy faces increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions and operational risks. DTE Energy is subject to interest rate risk in connection with the issuance of debt. A material rise in long-term interest rates is a key risk for capital intensive stocks like DTE Energy. Further, with the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for the company. Also, a deteriorating economy is likely to drag down future utility demand in the state, which in turn may weigh down on the company’s growth trajectory. However, DTE Energy has outperformed its industry in past 12 months. The company is investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets.”

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.42.

Shares of DTE opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $126.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In related news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $313,396.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at $351,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $1,834,835. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital World Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,272,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,212,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,888,000 after purchasing an additional 577,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,105,000 after purchasing an additional 447,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTE Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

