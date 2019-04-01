Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to Sell

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Feb 28) results were adversely impacted by dismal revenue performance. Mounting operating expenses, mainly due to rise in compensation and benefits costs, and higher technology-related expenses, pose a major concern. This is, thus likely to hamper bottom-line growth to some extent. While improving market share in several businesses, high corporate cash balance and strong M&A pipeline are expected to support its profitability, risks stemming from geographical diversification might hurt financials.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $19.14. 6,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,879,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,023.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,490,652 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,280,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $23,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,111,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after buying an additional 580,803 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

