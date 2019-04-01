Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Highwoods Properties (HIW) to Sell

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Highwoods have underperformed its industry over the past year. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate an upbeat view for the company. In early March, Highwoods announced that it will write off lease incentives and rent receivable due to discontinued operations of its tenant Laser Spine Institute at its Avion Park facility. These write-offs will impact the company’s first-quarter and 2019 results. Although Highwoods’ efforts to sell non-core assets are likely to aid long-term growth, dilutive effects on earnings from assets dispositions are expected to weigh on the near-term performance. Also, an extensive development pipeline exposes the company to several risks, including higher development costs.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HIW traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,301. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3,769.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,576,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,094 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

