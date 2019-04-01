Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce $75.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.28 million and the highest is $76.18 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $74.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $299.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $304.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $308.18 million, with estimates ranging from $291.94 million to $317.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,527,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,898,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,992,000 after acquiring an additional 573,022 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock remained flat at $$17.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 338,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,435. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

