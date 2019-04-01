Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. New Senior Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Senior Investment Group.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

SNR stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

