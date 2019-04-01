Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Dunkin Brands Group also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $61.00 target price on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.53. 24,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,301. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $77.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.