Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $14.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $14.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $65.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $67.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $73.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 77,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,659. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,265 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.67% of O2Micro International worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

