Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) to Post -$0.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($3.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.40) to ($4.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on MDGL shares. ValuEngine cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 261,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $91.56 and a 1 year high of $325.98.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

