Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.42. 4,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $712.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 794,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 317,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

