Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.