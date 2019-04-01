Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Brokerages expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post sales of $35.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.37 million and the lowest is $35.40 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $32.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $189.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.78 million to $197.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $266.73 million, with estimates ranging from $249.18 million to $284.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a negative net margin of 35.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,505 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $40,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,591 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $40,600.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,587 shares of company stock worth $324,920 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $335.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.63. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

