Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.75 Million

Analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will post $14.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $14.80 million. Bankwell Financial Group reported sales of $15.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year sales of $60.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $60.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.45 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $63.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

