Zacks: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $102.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 5,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $290,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,530.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,055 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $60,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,627 shares of company stock worth $1,722,791 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $77.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $572.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

