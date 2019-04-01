Zacks: Analysts Set $14.75 Target Price for Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on SLCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,208. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $219.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, Director James H. Jr. Glen sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $49,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Wilfong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,475 shares of company stock worth $532,028 and sold 27,211 shares worth $312,092. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

