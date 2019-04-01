Zacks: Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, Director Betsy J. Bernard acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.28 per share, with a total value of $61,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,950,000 after purchasing an additional 302,696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,745,000 after buying an additional 1,016,489 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

