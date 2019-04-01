Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.71 Million

Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post $415.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.92 million and the lowest is $413.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $421.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $306.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 489,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

See Also: Tarde Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.