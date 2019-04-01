Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to post $50.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.77 million to $50.48 million. Glaukos reported sales of $40.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $226.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $233.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $266.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $277.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.34.

GKOS stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.81 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $6,092,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $350,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,748 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,725,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,921,000 after purchasing an additional 373,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $20,893,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 510,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 297,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.