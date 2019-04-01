Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,544,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

