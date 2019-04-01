Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,544,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.