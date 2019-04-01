Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. T-Mobile Us posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $80.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $694,481.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,325,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $156,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,244 shares of company stock worth $4,242,113 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $69.10 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.