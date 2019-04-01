Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,951. QuinStreet has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $666.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $424,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

