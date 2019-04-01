Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $29.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.55 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $26.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $123.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.88 billion to $124.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.07 billion to $139.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.01.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $120.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.