Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.24). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.52% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Wednesday. 25,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,781. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 399.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,299 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 137,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

