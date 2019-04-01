Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings. Garrison Capital reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garrison Capital.

GARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities dropped their price target on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

GARS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Garrison Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 91.09%.

In other news, Director Matthew Joseph Westwood acquired 5,000 shares of Garrison Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at $155,792. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Chase acquired 4,000 shares of Garrison Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $29,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,378.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,632 shares of company stock valued at $504,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

