Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce sales of $74.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.90 million and the lowest is $73.24 million. Forescout Technologies posted sales of $59.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year sales of $370.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.56 million to $373.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $446.64 million, with estimates ranging from $444.84 million to $449.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $37,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 11,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $500,631.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,748 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 517,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,911. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

