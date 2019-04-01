Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 414,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.