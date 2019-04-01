Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 414,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

