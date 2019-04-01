Xperi Corp (XPER) Stake Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,375 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xperi worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 19.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 131,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Xperi by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xperi by 155.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.24. Xperi Corp has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Xperi from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

