Xerox Corp (XRX) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Xerox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Xerox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Xerox by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Xerox by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Xerox by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of XRX opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

