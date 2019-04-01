WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,982 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 1,998,233 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $645,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

